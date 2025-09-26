🔴Ostrich latest, BC Conservatives boot another MLA, Digital ID coming to the West? | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by One B.C. Leader Dallas Brodie and independent journalist Odessa Orlewicz to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundtable.

  September 26, 2025

David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Dallas Brodie and Odessa Orlewicz are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Show Notes

Guests: Dallas Brodie, leader of the One B.C. Party, Odessa Orlewicz, independent journalist.

Today, we're looking at the latest developments from Edgewood, British Columbia, where Universal Ostrich Farms is continuing to fight for the lives of 400 birds facing a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. 

Plus, another B.C. Conservative MLA has been kicked out of the party, as Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko was removed shortly after John Rustad survived a leadership review. Dallas Brodie, another former B.C. Conservative MLA who now heads the One B.C. Party, joins the Rebel Roundtable to share her view.

And finally, is digital ID coming to the West? Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced digital ID would be mandatory for workers in the United Kingdom, claiming the move is a necessary step to combating a litany of issues, including illegal immigration and climate change. 

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions. 

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-26 21:04:05 -0400
    It’s all about centralizing control. Like the communist countries, Marx Carnage wants all power and authority. It’s time we goad the Conservatives to expose Marx Carnage for the WEF stooge he is.