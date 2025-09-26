🔴Ostrich latest, BC Conservatives boot another MLA, Digital ID coming to the West? | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by One B.C. Leader Dallas Brodie and independent journalist Odessa Orlewicz to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundtable.
David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Dallas Brodie and Odessa Orlewicz are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
Guests: Dallas Brodie, leader of the One B.C. Party, Odessa Orlewicz, independent journalist.
Today, we're looking at the latest developments from Edgewood, British Columbia, where Universal Ostrich Farms is continuing to fight for the lives of 400 birds facing a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Plus, another B.C. Conservative MLA has been kicked out of the party, as Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Elenore Sturko was removed shortly after John Rustad survived a leadership review. Dallas Brodie, another former B.C. Conservative MLA who now heads the One B.C. Party, joins the Rebel Roundtable to share her view.
And finally, is digital ID coming to the West? Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced digital ID would be mandatory for workers in the United Kingdom, claiming the move is a necessary step to combating a litany of issues, including illegal immigration and climate change.
