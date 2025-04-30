REBEL ROUNDUP | Alberta independence talks, Quebec rejects oil, Conservatives ponder future

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at how discussions surrounding Alberta's potential independence are heating up following Mark Carney's victory and Danielle Smith's announcement that the petition threshold for citizen-driven initiatives will be lowered.

Plus, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet has sparked backlash after boldly claiming that "there's no future for oil and gas" in Quebec and "probably everywhere."

And finally, the federal Conservatives are pondering their future after the Liberal minority election result despite getting more of the vote share than any other Conservative party since 1988. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was defeated in his own riding of Carleton by Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

