🔴 Montreal cops arrest journalist, Poll shows Cons lead, Poilievre's justice reform | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the arrest of an independent journalist by police in Montreal. Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was on the scene, capturing footage of the incident and launching a support campaign for Natasha Graham at SaveNatasha.com.

Plus, a new poll from Mainstreet Research is showing the Conservatives in the lead among decided and leaning voters. Could momentum be shifting away from the Liberals and back towards the Conservatives with the election just two weeks away?

And finally, Pierre Poilievre is pledging to invoke the notwithstanding clause

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!