🔴 Montreal cops arrest journalist, Poll shows Cons lead, Poilievre's justice reform | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the arrest of an independent journalist by police in Montreal. Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was on the scene, capturing footage of the incident and launching a support campaign for Natasha Graham at SaveNatasha.com.
Plus, a new poll from Mainstreet Research is showing the Conservatives in the lead among decided and leaning voters. Could momentum be shifting away from the Liberals and back towards the Conservatives with the election just two weeks away?
And finally, Pierre Poilievre is pledging to invoke the notwithstanding clause
