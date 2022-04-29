Winnipeg's Microbiology Lab Keeping Secrets; Roxham Road's 'Irregular' Migrants

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

What in blue hell is going on at that mysterious National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg? You know, the lab that apparently has a cozy relationship with the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Well, as Sheila Gunn Reid found out with her access to information requests, the federal government is hellbent on keeping this info secret. Sheila will join me to speculate on why the Justin Trudeau Liberals are being so non-transparent.

The number of illegal aliens waltzing into Canada at Roxham Road is still an ongoing issue. But get this: the majority of so-called “irregular” migrants illegally crossing the border are unvaccinated. And apparently, the Justin Trudeau Liberals are just fine with this breach of COVID-19 protocols. Alexa Lavoie has all the infuriating details.

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses about my story regarding a PR disaster for the ages. Namely, the brutal way in which Toronto’s Steam Whistle Brewery tried to distance itself from the Pierre Poilievre rally it hosted last week.