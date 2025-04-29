🔴 Election fallout, Two leaders lose their seats, Canada's future | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the fallout from last night's federal election, which saw the Liberals secure a fourth consecutive government, capturing a narrow minority that could, once again, see the party be propped up by the New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois.

Plus, in the aftermath of last night's result, two major party leaders — Pierre Poilievre and Jagmeet Singh — both lost their seats, with the Conservative leader losing a closely contested election in the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton and the New Democrat leader resigning after finishing a distant third in his Burnaby, B.C. riding.

And finally, with another Liberal minority government that could hinge on support from Quebec separatists what does this result mean for the future of Canada?

