Rebel Roundup | Poilievre blasts immigration failure, ISIS terror suspects update, Libs keep lying

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at comments from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who took aim at the Jagmeet Singh and the Trudeau Liberals while calling for an election.

Plus, more details continue to emerge regarding vetting failures in the case of a father and son duo accused of plotting an ISIS terror attack in the Greater Toronto Area.

And finally, the Liberals just can't stop lying when it comes to blaming others for their failures.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel Roundup on YouTube.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute