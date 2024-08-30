Rebel Roundup | Poilievre blasts immigration failure, ISIS terror suspects update, Libs keep lying
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at comments from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who took aim at the Jagmeet Singh and the Trudeau Liberals while calling for an election.
Plus, more details continue to emerge regarding vetting failures in the case of a father and son duo accused of plotting an ISIS terror attack in the Greater Toronto Area.
And finally, the Liberals just can't stop lying when it comes to blaming others for their failures.
