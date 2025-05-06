REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney meets Trump, Smith addresses separation, Ford calls for unity

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's first meeting with President Donald Trump, with the Canadian leader travelling to Washington to meet the U.S. leader at the White House.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith addressed Alberta separation in a lengthy speech yesterday, which also included her key points she wants addressed by the federal government and promised to respect the results of citizen-led initiatives on separatism.

And finally, in response to talks of separatism or leaving the country after another victory for the federal Liberals, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Canada needs to be united in response to the threats coming from the U.S.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).