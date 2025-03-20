REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney to call election, Alberta protects its resources, China executes 4 Canadians

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at sources claiming that Prime Minister Mark Carney will call an election this weekend, with voters expected to head to the polls in late April or early May while the Liberals are surging in the polls following U.S. President Trump's tariffs and continued talk of annexing Canada.

Plus, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the province would be moving to protect its natural resources from the federal government.

And finally, China has executed four Canadians who held dual citizenship, with Chinese authorities saying those killed were convicted of drug crimes as tensions between the two nations continue amid new tariffs placed on Canadian goods by the Chinese Communist Party.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).