REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney-Trump fallout, Alberta Accord initiative, Poilievre's election reflection

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at fallout from Tuesday's meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump, with the Canadian leader travelling to the White House and returning back north of the border with little to show for it.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is pursuing a new Alberta Accord initiative with Ottawa, aiming to restrict the federal government's overreach into provincial affairs and laying out key issues Albertans want addressed going forward.

And finally, Pierre Poilievre published a video reflecting on the election as he returned to Ottawa to meet with the Conservative caucus, where he also answered a question from Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie.

