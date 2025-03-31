REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney's controversial candidate, Tesla protests in Canada, Hamas hate marches

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Drea Humphrey

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney standing by a Liberal candidate who made remarks calling for his Conservative opponent to be kidnapped and turned over to the Chinese Communist Party. Despite the backlash, the PM has kept his support for Paul Chiang, saying Chiang's apology and history in the community are enough for him.

Plus, Tesla protests are continuing to spread across Canada, as far-left radicals target the company over owner Elon Musk's role in advising U.S. President Donald Trump.

And finally, pro-Hamas hate marches are still a regular occurrence in the country, with an independent journalist being assaulted and protesters targeting Liberal Immigration Minister Rachel Bendayan in recent incidents linked to the rallies.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).