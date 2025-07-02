🔴 Surrey terror attack update, Carney takes shot at Trump, Canadian patriotism | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the conviction of Abdul Aziz Kawam, a man who was found guilty of committing a terror attack after stabbing aboard a B.C. bus in 2023.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney fired a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump during Canada Day celebrations.

And finally, mainstream outlets are pushing a message of the rebirth of Canadian patriotism, despite those same outlets blasting those who waved the Canadian flag as a symbol of resistance during the Freedom Convoy and other protests against COVID restrictions.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube