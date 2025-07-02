🔴 Surrey terror attack update, Carney takes shot at Trump, Canadian patriotism | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the conviction of Abdul Aziz Kawam, a man who was found guilty of committing a terror attack after stabbing aboard a B.C. bus in 2023.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney fired a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump during Canada Day celebrations.
And finally, mainstream outlets are pushing a message of the rebirth of Canadian patriotism, despite those same outlets blasting those who waved the Canadian flag as a symbol of resistance during the Freedom Convoy and other protests against COVID restrictions.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live