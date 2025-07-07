🔴 Montreal cops threaten Rebel, Poilievre slams mass migration, Smith & Ford sign deal | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the Montreal police threatening to arrest Rebel News reporter Alexa Laovie while she was covering an Islamic prayer outside of the city's iconic Notre-Dame Basilica.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke this weekend at the Calgary Stampede ahead of his upcoming byelection, where he slammed the Liberals support for mass immigration.

And finally, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was also in Alberta, where he and Premier Danielle Smith held a joint press conference announcing the two provinces have agreed to a pair of deals to develop the country's natural resources.

