🔴 Conservative funds gender surgery, Carney's secret vacay, Decade of mass migration | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a new report that confirms doctors in Nova Scotia are performing gender reassignment surgeries on minors in the province — one that is supposedly governed by a Conservative premier.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney is on vacation — but the details about where Carney has travelled to are being kept hidden.
And finally, a new report from the Fraser Institue dives into Canada's changing immigration patterns, which has seen a sharp rise over the past decade since the Liberals returned to power in the House of Commons.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live