🔴 Sean Feucht worship tour, Non-whites reject mass migration, Trump takes on censors | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

  |   July 28, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the controversy that has erupted from left-wing radicals over American Christian performer Sean Feucht's Canadian worship tour, which saw a counter-protest outside of the Montreal church that hosted his Quebec event this weekend.

Plus, a new survey has found non-white Canadians are the strongest group opposed to mass immigration. Do the findings put an end to the narrative that resisting mass immigration is a "racist" belief?

And finally, President Donald Trump is in Europe, where he has taken on the rise of censorship across the continent.

Rebel Livestreams

Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-28 21:36:22 -0400 Flag
    I’m sure the leftist loons will call non white opposition to freeloaders white-adjacent racism. Remember this: right is right and left is WRONG!