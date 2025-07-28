🔴 Sean Feucht worship tour, Non-whites reject mass migration, Trump takes on censors | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the controversy that has erupted from left-wing radicals over American Christian performer Sean Feucht's Canadian worship tour, which saw a counter-protest outside of the Montreal church that hosted his Quebec event this weekend.

Plus, a new survey has found non-white Canadians are the strongest group opposed to mass immigration. Do the findings put an end to the narrative that resisting mass immigration is a "racist" belief?

And finally, President Donald Trump is in Europe, where he has taken on the rise of censorship across the continent.

