🔴 Sean Feucht worship tour, Non-whites reject mass migration, Trump takes on censors | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the controversy that has erupted from left-wing radicals over American Christian performer Sean Feucht's Canadian worship tour, which saw a counter-protest outside of the Montreal church that hosted his Quebec event this weekend.
Plus, a new survey has found non-white Canadians are the strongest group opposed to mass immigration. Do the findings put an end to the narrative that resisting mass immigration is a "racist" belief?
And finally, President Donald Trump is in Europe, where he has taken on the rise of censorship across the continent.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Alexa will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-28 21:36:22 -0400 FlagI’m sure the leftist loons will call non white opposition to freeloaders white-adjacent racism. Remember this: right is right and left is WRONG!