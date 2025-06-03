🔴 Cons make Carney deliver a budget, Smith stands for Alberta, UN attacks free speech | Rebel Roundup

Alexa Lavoie and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Conservatives, supported by the NDP and Bloc, passing a motion in the House of Commons to force the Liberals to provide an economic update or budget before Parliament breaks for summer.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith stood up for Alberta and the country's oil and gas sector as she met with Prime Minister Mark Carney and fellow premiers at the first ministers meeting in Saskatchewan on Monday.

And finally, UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres announced the globalist organization aims to target disinformation on the internet — with more censorship.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Alexa will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube