🔴 Cons make Carney deliver a budget, Smith stands for Alberta, UN attacks free speech | Rebel Roundup
Today, we're looking at the Conservatives, supported by the NDP and Bloc, passing a motion in the House of Commons to force the Liberals to provide an economic update or budget before Parliament breaks for summer.
Plus, Premier Danielle Smith stood up for Alberta and the country's oil and gas sector as she met with Prime Minister Mark Carney and fellow premiers at the first ministers meeting in Saskatchewan on Monday.
And finally, UN Secretary-General Antonia Guterres announced the globalist organization aims to target disinformation on the internet — with more censorship.
