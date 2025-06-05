🔴 Carney's throne speech passes, New border security bill, 'Family' now a harmful word | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's government surviving its first test, as the Liberal throne speech passed through the House of Commons on a quirk that saw no official vote held — likely because the Liberals would have lost.

Plus, Carney's government is trying to pass new border security measures which may come with a catch for Canadians' privacy.

And finally, the Waterloo Region District School Board is receiving backlash after it hosted a training session where staff were taught the term "family" was harmful.

