🔴 Carney's throne speech passes, New border security bill, 'Family' now a harmful word | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's government surviving its first test, as the Liberal throne speech passed through the House of Commons on a quirk that saw no official vote held — likely because the Liberals would have lost.
Plus, Carney's government is trying to pass new border security measures which may come with a catch for Canadians' privacy.
And finally, the Waterloo Region District School Board is receiving backlash after it hosted a training session where staff were taught the term "family" was harmful.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Tamara and Alexa will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live