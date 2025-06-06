🔴 Unemployment hits 7%, Border bill sparks privacy fears, Ford ready for tariff fight | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at unemployment reaching 7% in the country, a nine-year high as young Canadians prepare for the summer job search.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney has introduced a new border security bill fraught with issues that could increase government surveillance and decrease personal privacy.
And finally, Premier Doug Ford says that if negotiations fail between Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs, he's ready to go "guns-a-blazing" in response.
