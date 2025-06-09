🔴 Carney commits to NATO, Islamic values are Cdn, CPC voters back Alberta separatism | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring Canada will meet its 2% NATO spending target by March 2026 — with the announcement coming just weeks ahead of a NATO summit, where allies are expected to agree to a further increase in defence spending.

Plus, the PM also addressed the Muslim Association of Canada last week, where he said that Islamic values are Canadian values. Is that true? Or was Carney just pandering to the audience?

And finally, a new poll shows around half of Conservative Party of Canada voters would back an independent Alberta.

