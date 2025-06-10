🔴 $93M ArriveCan disaster, Poilievre backs CAF spending, Clueless immigration minister | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at a new report from the Auditor General, which blasted the Liberal government for its massive failures on the COVID-era ArriveCan app, including nearly $100 million in contracts awarded to the small firm behind the app's development.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he supports Prime Minister Mark Carney's plan to reach NATO's 2% spending commitment and would support further funding for the Canadian Armed Forces as the alliance prepares to increase spending commitments ahead of a summit later this month.

And finally, deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman grilled Carney's new immigration minister, Lena Metlege Diab, over failures in the government's vetting process for new immigrants following a spate of terror-related arrests.

