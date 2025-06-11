🔴 BC judge's dangerous rulings, 40% of Sask backs separation, Poilievre on immigration | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at a British Columbia judge's dangerous rulings when it comes to protecting children after a man was given a light sentence for a “relatively modest” stash of child porn.

Plus, four in 10 Saskatchewanians say they'd back separation. Are the flames of independence even stronger in Saskatchewan than they are in Alberta?

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took the Liberals to task over their failures on immigration, signalling a potential shift in the party's priorities when it comes to opposing Prime Minister Mark Carney's government.

