🔴 Minister recuses from terror files, Canada sets refugee record, Sir John back in Ont. | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree recusing himself from files related to two Sri Lankan terror groups in an effort to reduce any apparent conflicts of interest.

Plus, Canada set a new record for asylum claims in 2024, with the country receiving the fourth most claims of any nation last year.

And finally, five years after a wooden sarcophagus was set up around a statue of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, at the Ontario legislature, the tomb has been removed.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube