🔴 Trump and Carney meet, G7 summit underway, Rebels at anti-ICE riots | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at President Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney's meeting in Alberta, as leaders of the G7 and other influential nations gather for the annual summit. The two leaders plan to engage in discussions over a trade deal, with Trump suggesting he's hopeful the pair will reach an agreement.

Plus, with the summit now in full swing, our Rebel News team is on the ground in the Calgary area, covering the ins and outs of the high-level meetings after winning accreditation following the brief launch of a lawsuit against the Carney government.

And finally, Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie was in New York this weekend, where thousands came out to demonstrate against President Trump's efforts to enforce immigration laws as part of the "No Kings" protest.

