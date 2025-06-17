🔴 Carney gives Ukraine billions, Trump's early G7 exit, Canada too reliant on US | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking to the media at the G7 summit, where the Canadian leader pledged billions more for Ukraine as it continues to defend from Russia's invasion.

Plus, President Donald Trump left the G7 early, returning back to the U.S. as Israel and Iran continue to trade attacks with Trump stating “we” have control over Iranian airspace on Tuesday.

And finally, Industry Minister Melanie Joly is in France, where she touted Canada's closeness to Europe and said the country had become over reliant on the U.S. militarily and economically.

