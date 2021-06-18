CBC's Comment Mods, Protesting Puberty Blockers for Kids

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, knock me down with a feather! Apparently, the CBC heavily censors its website comments section to maintain its leftist narrative. And we have the proverbial proof in the pudding. Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty.

And activist Chris Elston was back in Montreal recently to protest the use of puberty blockers in children. The good news: this time around, he wasn’t pummelled by members of the tolerant, loving left who think it’s a jolly good idea for children to transition prior to puberty. Yanky Pollak has all the disturbing details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about one of my most recent tickets via law enforcement. You see, the Peterborough Police have charged Yours Truly for covering a protest back in April. My crimes? Shaking hands. And… laughing?! And no folks, I’m not pulling your leg…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...