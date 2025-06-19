🔴 More attacks on oil, Gun grab at $342M, Ford rants about immigration | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at more attacks on the oil and gas industry, as NDP MP Don Davies proposes a new bill pushing for Canada to become 100% green energy and Senator Rosa Galvez's proposed Climate-Aligned Finance Act resurfaces.

Plus, 13-year-old data from police is pegging the price for the Liberals' gun confiscation plan is expected to cost at least $342 million.

And finally, Premier Doug Ford went on another rant, this time touching on immigration, self-defence laws and Indigenous communities asking the government for too much money.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube