🔴 More attacks on oil, Gun grab at $342M, Ford rants about immigration | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at more attacks on the oil and gas industry, as NDP MP Don Davies proposes a new bill pushing for Canada to become 100% green energy and Senator Rosa Galvez's proposed Climate-Aligned Finance Act resurfaces.
Plus, 13-year-old data from police is pegging the price for the Liberals' gun confiscation plan is expected to cost at least $342 million.
And finally, Premier Doug Ford went on another rant, this time touching on immigration, self-defence laws and Indigenous communities asking the government for too much money.
