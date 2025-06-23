🔴 Rebels in Ireland, Canada calls for Iran/US peace, Too hot for pools in Toronto | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at what happened over the weekend in Ireland, where our Rebel News team was on the ground in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as unrest over mass immigration continues.

Plus, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Iran's nuclear ambitions posed a threat to security in the Middle East. Following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Anand is calling on all parties to return to the negotiating table and reach terms of a peace agreement.

And finally, with Toronto in the midst of a heat wave, city officials were busy shutting pools as temperatures soared above 30 C, claiming it was too hot for staff to work at the facilities.

