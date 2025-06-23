🔴 Rebels in Ireland, Canada calls for Iran/US peace, Too hot for pools in Toronto | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at what happened over the weekend in Ireland, where our Rebel News team was on the ground in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland as unrest over mass immigration continues.
Plus, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Iran's nuclear ambitions posed a threat to security in the Middle East. Following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Anand is calling on all parties to return to the negotiating table and reach terms of a peace agreement.
And finally, with Toronto in the midst of a heat wave, city officials were busy shutting pools as temperatures soared above 30 C, claiming it was too hot for staff to work at the facilities.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live