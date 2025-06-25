🔴 Convoy lawsuit update, Liberals' 25% immigrant labour goal, Carney's NATO spending | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at a Toronto judge's decision to allow a class-action lawsuit against the Freedom Convoy to proceed in Ottawa after defendants argued it would not be possible to have a fair hearing in the nation's capital.

Plus, the Liberals have laid out their plans for Canada's economy — which includes having one in four workers be immigrants or refugees as the country continues to outpace past precedent.

And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada will meet NATO's new 5% spending commitment, claiming the country will up defence spending through its new partnership with the European Union and by upgrading defence-related infrastructure. Questions remain, however, after Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the timeline to do so isn't yet entirely clear.

