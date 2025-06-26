🔴 Eby blames 'anti-vaxxers' for measles, Refugees to New Brunswick, BC's China ferries | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at comments from B.C. Premier David Eby, who blamed a spike in measles cases across the country on “reckless” behaviour from anti-vaxxers.

Plus, New Brunswick is set to welcome 400 asylum seekers into the province, with many of those expected to relocate currently living in hotels in Ontario.

And finally, the federal government is helping fund British Columbia's purchase of Chinese-made ferries, raising questions about why no other options were chosen before selecting a firm connected to the Chinese Communist Party.

