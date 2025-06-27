🔴 Gazan refugees to Canada, Radical runs for NYC mayor, Pro-Iran protests in Toronto | Rebel Roundup

Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at planned encampment protests by self-identified Gazan-Canadians who are looking to set up demonstrations outside of immigration offices and on Parliament Hill to call for the country to bring more refugees from the war-torn region to the country.

Plus, a radical Democratic Socialist is likely to become the next mayor of New York City — is America's biggest city in trouble?

And finally, Gazans aren't the only ones planning protests, as solidarity rallies in support of the Iranian regime are being planned in Toronto.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Ezra will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube