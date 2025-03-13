🔴 Canadian leaders head to US, Carney's cabinet shuffle, G7 ministers in Quebec | Rebel Roundup

Note: Today's show will start at 2:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. MT).

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a group of Canadian leaders, including Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, travelling to the Washington to meet with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick over tariffs and trade tensions.

Plus, Mark Carney is assuming control over the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada before he's sworn in as prime minister, adding Marco Mendicino as his chief of staff, shuffling Steven Guilbeault to a different department and bringing back former attorney general David Lametti.

And finally, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with the foreign ministers of other G7 nations are in Quebec for a summit ahead of the G7 leaders' meeting in Alberta in June. Topics at the meeting include support for Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, stability in the Indo-Pacific region, ongoing crises in Haiti, Venezuela and security challenges in Africa.

