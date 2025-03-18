🔴 Students protest Danielle Smith, Carney snaps at media, Radical gender clinic | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Today, we're looking at law students at the University of Alberta holding up signs in protest of Premier Danielle Smith. We'll also look at the premier's comments to Ezra Levant, having joined the Rebel News boss on Monday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

Plus, Mark Carney addressed the media, where he snapped at reporters from the Globe and Mail and CBC for questioning the new prime minister over potential conflicts of interest he might have.

And finally, controversy has broken out surrounding a story published by Juno News highlighting how Carney's daughter attended the controversial Tavistock children's gender identity clinic, which was shut down in 2022 after the institution was deemed to be putting young people at risk of suffering from mental health problems and distress.

