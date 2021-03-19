US contractor spying on Rebel News, COVID cops in Australia

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

There is a clear and present danger in Canada right now. And that clear and present danger is… US?! Oh, yes, if you can believe it, the United State Department of Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces have both funded a joint cyber intelligence operation against Rebel News. What’s the deal with that? Well, Rebel Commander Ezra Levant will drop by with all the unbelievable details.

And how low are things going Down Under when it comes to Wuhan virus protocol enforcement? Well, how about this: A COVID cop who ticketed and harassed a grandmother for not wearing a mask due to a medical exemption. And if that sounds bad, just wait’ll you see the cop’s shocking bodycam footage. Avi Yemini has all the lurid details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about our report from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, in which anti-lockdown advocate Chris Sky showed up to help a woman in distress. Just one hitch: the Peel Regional Police frog-marched Chris out of the airport. And a question arises: whatever happened to concepts such as empathy, compassion and reasonable accommodation during these never-ending dark days of Wuhan virus etiquette?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...