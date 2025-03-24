🔴 Canada gets its election, Poilievre's momentum, Liberals rally around 'elbows up' | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the official start of election season in Canada, as Prime Minister Mark Carney made the rumours official over the weekend. Canadians will head to the polls on April 28, giving candidates just over a month to pitch their message to voters.

Plus, ahead of the pivotal vote, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has seen a decline in the polls but is still drawing large, raucous crowds across the country.

And finally, while the Conservative leader is drawing crowds in person, Liberals online are rallying around the "elbows up" slogan, delivered by comedian Mike Myers during a recent Saturday Night Live appearance, with the actor now appearing alongside Carney in a campaign advertisement for the Liberals pushing back against U.S. President Donald Trump's economic and 51st state threats.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!