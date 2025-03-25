🔴 Carney dodges second French debate, CSIS on India backing Poilievre, Jail not bail | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney agreeing to a second French-language debate, only to then reverse that decision citing a lack of inclusion of Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and that the existing debates, one in English and one in French, are enough.

Plus, a new report published today claims CSIS was aware Pierre Poilievre received the backing of India during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership contest in 2022.

And finally, an attack in the Greater Toronto Area is shedding light on the Liberals' lax criminal justice policies, as a woman who violently attacked others with a machete was released on bail — only to allegedly attack another innocent victim.

