🔴 Poilievre campaigns in BC, Carney's past plagiarism, Ford wants to hurt the US | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre's rally in British Columbia, where a huge crowd turned out to support the Conservative leader in region that will be crucial to deciding which party forms the next government.

Plus, new allegations of plagiarism have been published in the National Post regarding Prime Minister Mark Carney's Oxford doctoral thesis, which cites 10 instances of plagiarism according to experts who reviewed the material.

And finally, with President Trump targeting vehicles made outside the U.S. for tariffs, Premier Doug Ford is saying he plans to inflict as much pain as possible on American consumers, while trying to spare Canadian consumers. Is such a thing even possible, given the close connection between automakers in Ontario and the U.S.?

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!