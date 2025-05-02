🔴 Carney talks to Trump, Alberta separation talks, New illegal border crossing | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's first press conference following Monday's election, where he addressed a number of issues including his second call with Donald Trump — and whether the U.S. president reiterated his calls to make Canada the 51st state — and whether the Liberals would look to the New Democrats for support in the House of Commons.

Plus, conversations of Alberta separation are heating up, with a number of influential figures, including Premier Danielle Smith and her predecessor, Jason Kenney, along with high-profile NDP MLA Janis Irwin weighing in on the issue.

And finally, the RCMP is warning of a new hotspot for illegal border crossings into Canada, this time in Ontario.

