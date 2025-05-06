🔴 Carney meets Trump, Smith addresses separation, Ford calls for unity | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel Livestreams
  |   May 06, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's first meeting with President Donald Trump, with the Canadian leader travelling to Washington to meet the U.S. leader at the White House.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith addressed Alberta separation in a lengthy speech yesterday, which also included her key points she wants addressed by the federal government and promised to respect the results of citizen-led initiatives on separatism.

And finally, in response to talks of separatism or leaving the country after another victory for the federal Liberals, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Canada needs to be united in response to the threats coming from the U.S. 

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions. 

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Please help Rebel News stand up for Alberta!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing Alberta for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. Alberta’s not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel Livestreams

Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • susan gerbes
    commented 2025-05-06 13:54:36 -0400 Flag
    I don’t even want to hear or see the face of Ford….he is a traitor and hypocrit.