🔴 Carney-Trump fallout, Alberta Accord initiative, Poilievre's election reflection | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at fallout from Tuesday's meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Donald Trump, with the Canadian leader travelling to the White House and returning back north of the border with little to show for it.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is pursuing a new Alberta Accord initiative with Ottawa, aiming to restrict the federal government's overreach into provincial affairs and laying out key issues Albertans want addressed going forward.

And finally, Pierre Poilievre published a video reflecting on the election as he returned to Ottawa to meet with the Conservative caucus, where he also answered a question from Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube