🔴 Separatism rising in Sask & Alberta, Carney's Bermuda tax haven, Unemployment rises | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the rising separatist movement in Alberta and Saskatchewan, with new polling data showing around 25% to 30% support for the motion prior to the election — only for that number to have climbed to 36% following Mark Carney and the Liberals' fourth straight consecutive electoral victory.

Plus, Rebel boss Ezra Levant took a short trip to Bermuda, where he investigated Carney's firm, Brookfield Asset Management's ties to the notorious tax haven.

And finally, unemployment in Canada is nearing 7% and the Bank of Canada warned yesterday that a prolonged trade war poses a serious threat to the national economy.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube