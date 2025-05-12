🔴 Trump's big announcement, Libs say they'll cut immigration, Hate crimes against Jews | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's unveiling of his "big announcement" — the signing of an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices in the United States, a task delivered to his Health and Human Services department, headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney is claiming his Liberal government will make cuts to immigration, but what does that really mean? Meanwhile, across the Atlantic in the United Kingdom, Labour PM Keir Starmer is also claiming his government will tighten restrictions on immigration following a strong performance from Nigel Farage's Reform UK party in recent elections.

And finally, new data reveals that 40% of hate crimes in Toronto are committed against Jews, as protests supportive of Hamas continue in the city following the terror group's Oct. 7 attack against Israel and amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

