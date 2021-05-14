Pastor Art Pawlowski, Whistle Stop Cafe Arrest

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Shocking and disgraceful. Those two words pop immediately to mind when it comes to describing the brutal takedown of Pastor Artur Pawlowski on a live highway by the Calgary Police last Sunday. Judging by the footage, you’d think Artur was public enemy number one, as opposed to a preacher who likes to help people in need. What gives? Our man in Calgary, Adam Soos, shall explain all.

All Chris Scott wants to do is open his restaurant and serve an appreciative clientele. This, apparently, makes him an enemy of the state too, as the owner of the Whistle Stop Café was actually arrested recently. Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty details on what is shaping up to be nothing short of another lockdown fiasco for Premier Jason Kenney.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about a modest anti-lockdown protest that took place last Sunday in Vaughan, Ontario. But what made this protest interesting was that the York Regional Police claimed they were using Section 1 of the Canadian Constitution to eradicate the constitutional rights of Canadians. You know, silly little rights like, oh, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. And no, I’m not making this up…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...