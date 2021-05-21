Rebel Assaulted in Montreal, Media Bias on Israel and Hamas

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Our chief videographer, Mocha Bezirgan, went to Montreal last weekend. And thanks to clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Hamas demonstrators, this Canadian city looked more like a municipality somewhere in the Middle East. It was shameful and disturbing, and Mocha — who himself was physically assaulted while covering the protests — shall have all the details.

This just in: the Media Party is so emboldened these days on the propaganda front that it doesn’t even care about openly declaring its bias — at least when it comes to the latest violence occurring in the Middle East. Ezra Levant will join me to talk about an open letter making the rounds in which Canadian journalists proclaim that they are choosing the side of Hamas rather than Israel when it comes to their news coverage.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the protesting double standards we witnessed in Toronto last weekend. Namely, anti-lockdown protesters who want the Canadian economy to open up so that Canadians can get back to work — well, they are banned from Nathan Phillips Square. But if one is pro-Hamas and spouting hate speech, well, Mayor Tory will roll out the red carpet for these folks.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...