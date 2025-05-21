🔴 Canada headed for recession, Trump's missile defence plan, GTA crime wave | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a warning from TD Bank's chief economist, who says Canada is heading for a recession and forecasted 100,000 jobs could be lost in the country.

Plus, President Trump announced the U.S. would be developing a "golden dome" missile defence technology — and apparently Canada is interested in joining in what could be a modernizing of North America's air-defence systems.

And finally, a crime wave is whipping through the Greater Toronto Area, but the city's top officials seem to be more concerned with other issues instead of residents' safety.

