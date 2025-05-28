🔴 Carney & King's throne speech, Trump's Golden Dome 51st state pitch, Rebels catch Liberal MPs | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at King Charles III delivering Prime Minister Mark Carney's throne speech and the promises and plans — or lack thereof — in the Liberals' agenda.

Plus, President Trump says he proposed a deal to Canada when it comes to his 'Golden Dome' missile-defence program: pay US$61 billion or become the 51st state.

And finally, Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie has been on the streets of Ottawa, where she's caught up with a number of Liberal MPs. We'll look at the footage as the Liberals continue to run away or lie about Rebel News.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube