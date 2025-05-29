🔴 Carney spending even more, Liberal energy plans, Manitoba gender-affirming care | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney telling the CBC his government is “definitely going to have to spend more” to rebuild the military, with NATO expected to increase its funding commitment at a meeting in June.

Plus, the Liberals continue to send mixed messages about energy policy, with Carney also telling the CBC that he wants to see economic corridors opened up in the country, while somehow maintaining the anti-pipeline Bill C-69. It also seems like environment-turned-Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has been silenced by the PM when it comes to his views on oil and gas, having refused to answer a question on the issue.

And finally, we'll look at the Manitoba government's decision to put taxpayers on the hook for full-body hair removal as part of the province's so-called gender-affirming care program.

