🔴 Ostrich update, Ottawa adds 99K bureaucrats, What it means to be Albertan | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we'll hear an update from host Drea Humphrey, who spent several days embedded at a rural British Columbia ostrich farm as supporters continue to fight for the birds' lives against a cull order issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Plus, the federal bureaucracy continues to grow as the Liberals added 99,000 more bureaucrats — courtesy of our hard-earned tax dollars.

And finally, new Conservative MP David Bexte, father of Rebel alumnus Keean Bexte, delivered an impassioned speech about what it means to be an Albertan as Parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons this week.

Watch Rebel News

