Mask Exemption Hunger Strike; 50s Diner Shut Down

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Success! Another victory on the cuckoo COVID front. Namely, a B.C. woman, Mihaela Tanase, who has a medical mask exemption. Even so, she was not only denied her medication at the local Pharmasave but she also received a $230 fine! Michela was so incensed over this injustice she actually went on a six-day hunger strike! Drea Humphrey will join me to explain how Mihaela recently triumphed in a court of law.

And what's not to love about Jennie's Diner in Bonnyville, Alberta? Well, this excellent eatery was recently shut down by government bullies. Its sin? Apparently, owner Jennie Hamel respects her customers' medical privacy — and that is sacrilege in Premier Kenney's Alberta these days. Just wait until you hear what Sheila Gunn Reid has to say about this egregious tale.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say regarding my report on a Uniqlo store in Mississauga, Ontario. For some goofy reason, this store is actually monitoring those customers that choose to use the washrooms. Yes, Big Brother is wearing a trench coat — and in the name of COVID-19 protocols, he's watching you. A little too closely if you ask me…

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...