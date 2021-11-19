Trudeau's Hidden Flights; Firefighter Suspended Over Vaccine

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Not again! We caught the government lying – yet again – when it comes to Justin Trudeau’s jet-setting ways. So much for that promised transparency, and yet again, another example of Justin’s leadership motto of “do as I say, not as I do.” Just wait 'til you hear what Sheila Gunn Reid has to say about this egregious tale.

Remember how frontline workers like firefighters used to be lauded as heroes? Well, that was a couple of months ago, before the mandatory vaccine passport. Now these heroes are zeroes if they don’t reveal their vax status or refuse to take the jab. Lincoln Jay will join me to chronicle a Toronto firefighter who is now suspended without pay thanks to embracing medical privacy. Shameful.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say regarding my report on Dave Chappelle coming to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for a sold-out show. But not everybody was happy. The lunatic fringe of Toronto’s transgender community had an online temper tantrum. And Pride Toronto condemned Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment for providing the venue. But these social justice spirit unicorns failed to cancel the comedian, and the show did go as scheduled. Here’s your final score, sports fans: Dave Chappelle 1, Hogtown’s Cancel Culture Mob 0.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...