EXCLUSIVE: More Defence Department LIES about use of gov't planes

Another day, another factual inaccuracy from the Liberal government about the government planes.

Normally I don’t care about the government using the government jets to get around when they must, but they tell me we are in some sort of climate emergency.

And I don’t understand why the Liberals and their public sector bureaucrat enablers insist on being totally wrong, or misleading so shamelessly about the jets and when they are being used because we keep catching them in this nonsense.

The other day, I showed you documents where the Department of National Defence said there were no Challenger records for December 2020 when we filed for access to them.

But then four months later, the Department of National Defence told the House of Commons in an order paper response that the Minister of National Defence had used the Challenger himself on December 18, 2020. You see, they could mislead access filers like us, but they could not lie to the House of Commons.

Well these half truth-tellers in the DND are back at, once again misleading about the Challenger.

We filed for the July 2021 Challenger flight records and the Department of National Defence told us there were none.

I guess Trudeau and the gang were staying home to stay safe. Ya right.

Do you know why we filed for those flight records?

Because the Prime Minister's travel was reported in the mainstream media. We know he travelled. And we know how he got there.

We caught two inaccuracies just this week, from the DND directly related to Challenger flight records. And I don't think these are accidents or mistakes.

I have proof of that coming up, in another document package where the bureaucrats say in internal emails that they are going to misreport data if someone like me files for it.

