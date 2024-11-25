🔴 Rebel Roundup | Ezra Levant reacts to his arrest by Toronto police
Ezra Levant discusses his arrest at the hands of Toronto police this past weekend while covering pro- and anti-Israel protests in this special edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, Ezra Levant takes over hosting duties following his arrest this weekend while covering weekly pro- and anti-Israel rallies in Toronto.
The Rebel Commander was quietly filming the pro-Hamas crowd reenacting the final moments of terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar, an act police claimed was agitation toward the protesters.
Levant expands on the incident and what happened afterwards — and most importantly, what comes next — in this special Rebel Roundup broadcast.
